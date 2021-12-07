51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Trading Down 1.5%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.43 and last traded at $53.20. 329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 356,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. 51job had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QVT Financial LP lifted its position in 51job by 37.6% during the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 249,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job in the third quarter worth about $977,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job in the third quarter worth about $1,739,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,499,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,960 shares during the last quarter.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

