$538.76 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to report $538.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $524.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $550.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $23.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,228.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.