$54.72 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to announce sales of $54.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.70 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $168.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

CPLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 66.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

