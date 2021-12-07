$59.30 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce $59.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.40 million and the lowest is $59.10 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $46.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $230.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $230.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $295.97 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $300.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

STAA opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.11. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $73.67 and a 12-month high of $163.08.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,765 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,200,000 after buying an additional 452,609 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,680,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,282,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 156,440 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.