614,167 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 614,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,000. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

PDBC traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 62,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,532. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

