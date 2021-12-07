$63.77 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report sales of $63.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.92 million. Repay reported sales of $41.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $220.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.03 million to $221.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $289.20 million, with estimates ranging from $284.77 million to $298.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPAY. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Repay has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

