6,900 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTS opened at $195.97 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average is $165.62.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

