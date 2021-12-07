$723.13 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post $723.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.30 million and the lowest is $717.78 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $523.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.21.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

