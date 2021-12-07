$74.77 Million in Sales Expected for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to post $74.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.73 million and the lowest is $67.81 million. Mack-Cali Realty reported sales of $76.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year sales of $319.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.21 million to $320.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $322.43 million, with estimates ranging from $292.64 million to $352.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mack-Cali Realty.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the third quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLI opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.