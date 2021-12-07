$77.20 Million in Sales Expected for Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) will announce $77.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year sales of $370.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $371.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $422.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $423.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vita Coco.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COCO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

