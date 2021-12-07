$77.27 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post sales of $77.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the lowest is $76.74 million. Bancorp reported sales of $75.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $312.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.98 million to $313.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $339.47 million, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $339.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 74.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 771,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 165.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 741,476 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

