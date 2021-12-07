7,867 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,628,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 24.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 50,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

NYSE MSCI opened at $608.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $593.50. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,457 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

