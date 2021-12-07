$825.45 Million in Sales Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to announce $825.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $833.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $817.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $553.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLMT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

CLMT stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $17.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

