$868.33 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post sales of $868.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $806.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $952.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $267.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

