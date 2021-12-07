$868.33 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post $868.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $806.00 million and the highest is $952.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $267.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

