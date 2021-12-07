8X8 PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $847,777.26 and $490,422.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003422 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004824 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

