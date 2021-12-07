908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading 11.2% Higher

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) shares traded up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.31. 3,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 282,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 908 Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.55 million and a P/E ratio of -12.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $226,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 198.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 128.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 555,162 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 192.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 331,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.