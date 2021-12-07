9,100 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 56.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 10,525.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS opened at $133.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $138.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

