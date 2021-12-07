$99.58 Million in Sales Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce $99.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.90 million and the lowest is $99.42 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $403.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.04 million to $406.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $466.18 million, with estimates ranging from $456.11 million to $487.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. Cowen started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other Paycor HCM news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $69,533,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,920,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

