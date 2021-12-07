a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AKA opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.