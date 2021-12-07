A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.62

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.62 and last traded at $82.89, with a volume of 684186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $190,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

