ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 28 target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 33 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 33.21.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

