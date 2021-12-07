ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 30 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 30 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 33 price objective on ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 33.21.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

