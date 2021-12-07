ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 35 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 35 price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABBN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 33.21.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

