ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 51 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 51 price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 33.21.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

