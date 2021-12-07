AbbVie’s (ABBV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $134.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.73. 166,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.96. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $215.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.