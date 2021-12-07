AbbVie’s (ABBV) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

