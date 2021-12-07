AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director Andrew Lo Acquires 86,938 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ABCL traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,941. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

