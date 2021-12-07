Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.94

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 28845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 562,418 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after buying an additional 275,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 256,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

