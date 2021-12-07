Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 245 by Analysts at Barclays

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.18) to GBX 245 ($3.25) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Abrdn from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 265 ($3.51) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.24) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.44) to GBX 355 ($4.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.04) to GBX 289 ($3.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 291.29 ($3.86).

Get Abrdn alerts:

Shares of Abrdn stock opened at GBX 240.20 ($3.19) on Tuesday. Abrdn has a one year low of GBX 226.10 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.98). The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.09. The company has a market cap of £5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66.

In other Abrdn news, insider Hannah Grove purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £75,900 ($100,649.78). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($179,923.09).

Abrdn Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.