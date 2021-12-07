Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 245 by Analysts at Barclays

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.18) to GBX 245 ($3.25) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Abrdn from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 265 ($3.51) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.24) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.44) to GBX 355 ($4.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.04) to GBX 289 ($3.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 291.29 ($3.86).
Shares of Abrdn stock opened at GBX 240.20 ($3.19) on Tuesday. Abrdn has a one year low of GBX 226.10 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.98). The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.09. The company has a market cap of £5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66.
Abrdn Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
