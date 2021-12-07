Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Up to $10.24

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $10.98. Absci shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

