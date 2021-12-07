Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the first quarter worth about $344,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the second quarter worth about $6,259,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 53.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 82,526 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,842. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $450.38 million, a P/E ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -199.98%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

