Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) & Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Financial Analysis

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Gibson Energy pays out 185.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Absolute Software and Gibson Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 4.93 $10.64 million N/A N/A Gibson Energy $3.69 billion 0.69 $90.56 million $0.60 28.75

Gibson Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Absolute Software and Gibson Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Gibson Energy 2 11 1 0 1.93

Gibson Energy has a consensus target price of $24.14, indicating a potential upside of 39.96%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Absolute Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibson Energy has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% Gibson Energy 1.78% 17.43% 3.53%

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Absolute Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc. is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing. The Marketing segment involves in purchasing, selling, storing and optimizing of hydrocarbon products as part of supplying the Moose Jaw Facility and marketing its refined products, as well as part of supplying and driving volumes through the Company’s key infrastructure assets. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

