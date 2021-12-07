ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Shares Up 5.4%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) shares shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.13. 92,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,032,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 2,145.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABVC BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABVC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s products pipeline include ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC); ABV-1504 is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine; ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); ABV-1702 is to treat myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); ABV-1703, for Pancreatic Cancer; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; ABV-2001; and ABV-2002.

