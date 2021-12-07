ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

