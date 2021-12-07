ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACAD. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

