ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $28.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.46.

Shares of ACAD opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

