Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Thomas Story & Son LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 5.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $9.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $372.09. 18,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $374.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

