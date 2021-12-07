Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.62. 19,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,026. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $374.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

