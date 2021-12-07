Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 5.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

ACN traded up $9.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.09. 18,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.