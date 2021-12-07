AceD Market Cap Hits $35,024.84 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $35,024.84 and $186.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AceD has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

