ACoconut Hits 1-Day Volume of $65,190.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $608,322.44 and $65,190.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00033940 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

