Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 62.3% Lower Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 62.3% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $749,350.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,362.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.24 or 0.08496879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.08 or 0.00317860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.00937593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00077815 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.38 or 0.00403823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00318363 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

