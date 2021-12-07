Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading Up 13.4%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) was up 13.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $36.90. Approximately 14,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,142,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Adagio Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

