Add.xyz (ADD) One Day Volume Tops $36,278.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $36,278.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

