Ade LLC Buys 5,847 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ade LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 11.7% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 250,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,211. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.45.

