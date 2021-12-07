Ade LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ade LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.25. 4,655,298 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

