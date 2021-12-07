Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 133.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACET. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

Shares of ACET stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. 36,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,114. The company has a market capitalization of $464.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.30. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 745,685 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at $5,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 252,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,290.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 240,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 199,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

