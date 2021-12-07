Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s previous close.

ACET has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

NASDAQ:ACET traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 36,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,114. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 32.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

