ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Shares Up 0.8%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €7.79 ($8.75) and last traded at €7.66 ($8.61). 4,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.60 ($8.54).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $838.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01.

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

